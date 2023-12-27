For Immediate Release:

December 27, 2023

Contacts:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

Kansas State Parks Receive Accessibility Grant From Ford Bronco Wild Fund

PRATT –Kansas State Parks, in partnership with the Ford Bronco Wild Fund, are excited to announce that Tuttle Creek State Park has been awarded a grant for a TrackMaster Series 2 track chair to increase accessibility for the public. With a percentage of funds from the sale of each Ford Bronco going into the Bronco Wild Fund, Ford Motor Company is able to provide grant opportunities to assist in removing barriers of participation for individuals to experience the great outdoors. With that, the Bronco Wild Fund partnered with America’s State Parks to administer a grant this year for track chairs. Kansas State Parks was one of just eighteen states awarded a track chair through this grant.

“Kansas State Parks are committed to ensuring our natural spaces remain accessible to all,” said Linda Lanterman, Kansas State Parks director. “This grant will allow our staff at Tuttle Creek State Park to provide quality experiences for those with physical disabilities, and we look forward to this TrackMaster being the first of many track chairs made available to the public at Kansas State Parks.”

The company TrackMaster was established to assist users in the medical equipment industry through mobility equipment such as track chairs. In their early years as a company, they quickly realized that the only designs on the market at that time were based off that of skid steers and heavy equipment. TrackMaster then made it their mission to provide a high-quality machine that met the everyday user’s needs without sacrificing quality. The TrackMaster Series 2 track chair allows users to maneuver rough terrain with a more modernized and efficient design than its previous versions.

At Tuttle Creek State Park, individuals will be able to use the track chair to participate in outdoor recreation opportunities they would not have otherwise been able to. Those opportunities include hiking, wildlife viewing, and participating in special events at the park along with many other activities.

Kansas State Parks is grateful to both the Bronco Wild Fund and America’s State Parks for this grant award.

