As the Supreme Court prepares to decide what the government can do in terms of advising Facebook, Google and other social media platforms about concerns over content, California and other states urged the justices Tuesday to allow them to continue communicating with the companies.
You just read:
State officials to the Supreme Court: Let us talk to social media giants
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.