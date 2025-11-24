Submit Release
Council continues to lobby state for new courthouse

The Tracy City Council will put more pressure on the state to release funding for a new courthouse that could serve south San Joaquin County. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council voted unanimously to send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of building a new courthouse in Tracy.

