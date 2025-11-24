Submit Release
Invitation to Comment: Disclosure and Disqualification Considerations Regarding Former Judicial Mentees in the California Judicial Mentor Program

The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) invites public comment on a draft formal opinion addressing when former mentors in the California Judicial Mentor Program (CJMP) must disclose a past mentorship or disqualify themselves if a former mentee appears before them.

