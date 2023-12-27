New Laws for Tree Stands and Game Cameras Become Effective January 1

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley: (603) 271-1138

Major Dave Walsh: (603) 271-3127

December 27, 2023

Concord, NH – Law changes governing the installation of tree stands and game cameras in New Hampshire will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Below is a summary of the changes to RSA 207:36-a, regarding the use of tree stands, observation blinds, and pit blinds:

All tree stands or observation blinds must be labeled with the name and contact information of their owner in a clearly visible manner. Name and contact information shall include either name and address or name and phone number.

A portable or temporary tree stand or observation blind may be used April 25 through June 1 and August 1 through December 31 of a calendar year. All stands and blinds must be removed from the property by June 1, unless allowed by permission from the landowner or designee.

All permanent tree stands or observation blinds require landowner permission.

For a comprehensive list of laws applying to tree stands visit www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/XVIII/207/207-36-a.htm.

Below is a summary of the changes to RSA 207:1 and RSA 207:63 regarding the use of game cameras:

All game cameras placed on private property, or on state-owned or state-managed property, must be labeled with the name and contact information of their owner in a manner visible while mounted. Name and contact information shall include either name and address or name and phone number.

No game cameras may be placed on private property without permission of the property owner unless the property owner has posted signage on the property allowing the placement of such cameras. Any such signs must be of durable material with words describing the allowable activity, such as “Game Cameras Allowed,” printed in block letters no less than 2 inches in height, and include the name and contact information of the property owner.

A game camera placed on state-owned or state-managed lands, or on municipally owned property, shall be exempt from requiring landowner permission.

“Game camera” means any device capable of recording, storing, and/or transmitting photographic or video data for any purpose.

A person using a game camera to assist with hunting may not harvest any animal viewed within the same calendar day of remotely viewing that animal from a game camera.

For a comprehensive list of laws applying to game cameras visit www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/XVIII/207/207-36-a.htm.

Landowners with questions regarding game cameras placed on their property should contact local or state law enforcement or Fish and Game Conservation Officers. People with questions regarding tree stands or blinds erected on their property should contact their local Conservation Officer.

The N.H. Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more at www.wildnh.com.