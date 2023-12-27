Father. Grandfather. Husband. Retired Oil Worker. Meet Dan Martin.

Until recently, retired oil worker and local musician Dan Martin spent most of his time rebuilding his home more than a year after Hurricane Harvey. He and his wife Barbara have been married for 22 years and built their home together in Woodsboro, TX. Their house sits next to Dan’s childhood home where he grew up with six siblings.

On August 25, 2017 Hurricane Harvey made landfall lingering over the area for three days affecting much of South Texas. Dan and his family endured up to 130 mph winds, torrential rainfall, flooding and tornados, which left behind devastating damage.

The Martins bunkered down, taking shelter in their first floor bathroom. They grabbed blankets and spent the evening on the floor listening to the sounds of the storm. Shingles were blown away by high winds and rain poured into their home.