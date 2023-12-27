Homecoming

“My story is something else.”

Florine Fluhler was born and raised on St. John. The first of eleven children, she fondly remembers growing up on the island, “When I was growing up it was so fun. Everybody knew everybody and everybody would help each other. My mom, she liked meeting people and making them feel welcome and that’s a good thing because everybody wants to feel that way wherever they go.” For Florine, St. John is home. It’s her happy place.

Florine Fluhler

Before Hurricane Irma made landfall in St. John on September 7th, 2017, Florine had no idea the storm would be as devastating as it was. “We didn’t expect things would be that bad. We were used to storms and we thought it’s okay I’ll stay here and everything will be okay.”

She sought shelter inside her home. “We decided let’s go downstairs in the little store room and we waited out the storm there. Wow. It was something else. I lost a lot of stuff.” Today, she refers to the small room as her rescue room. “I tell you I’m going to make a little shrine in that room because it rescued me, ya know? It rescued me and I’m going to fix it up.”

After Hurricane Irma, Florine made her way to South Carolina to stay with her daughter. “It was something else. It took me a little boat and three planes to get where I was going…I didn’t want to look back I just felt look ahead now…It doesn’t matter now…You know when you go through all of this there is no more fearfulness you just have to accept and move on.”