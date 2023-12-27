Mental Health Awareness Month

Recently we gained support from the International Fellowship of Chaplains (IFOC). They provide secular, practical community support to All Hands and Hearts personnel by meeting their needs, regardless of age, race, creed, color, sex, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, marital status or socioeconomic status. Trained and licensed Chaplains offer counsel, education, advocacy, and life improvement skills to support those serving communities impacted by disasters.

As we continue to provide support for on-program global teams, our Mental Health Working Group, Special Projects Manager and Chief of People Development are actively working on strategies that focus on the types of support we can offer our remote employees.

Interested in joining our work? We have recently opened applications for a Director of Wellbeing, who will serve as our champion for wellbeing, facilitating momentum across the organization to promote and prioritize this state of happiness. This position will train and support teams across the world and act as a point of escalation for mental health crises.

We would welcome applications from our community who have a background in psychology and primary mental health care services. If you or someone you know meets the job description, we would love to hear from you or them!

