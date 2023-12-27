Welcoming Our New Chief Executive Officer, Perry Maddox

We are thrilled to announce today that Perry Maddox will be taking the reins as CEO of All Hands and Hearts effective September 1. Our current CEO, Erik Dyson, who has done a wonderful job leading AHAH for eight years, decided in January to pursue other interests—thus opening up a global search. Erik is wrapping up as CEO on Wednesday, June 30, and Jess Thompson, our Chief of People Development, will serve as the Acting CEO from July 1 – August 30 until Perry arrives.

Perry is joining our team after working for London-based NGO Restless Development, where he has served as CEO since February 2018, and worked in various global senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2018. Under his leadership, Restless Development grew to an 8,000-volunteer agency serving 500,000 people weekly in 17+ countries, and grew fundraising significantly—including building strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Gates Foundation, the MasterCard Foundation and Comic Relief.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team and community of All Hands and Hearts. With my entire career dedicated to the power of volunteer and community-led change, I look forward to joining All Hands and Hearts at this important moment,” he said. “Against the increasing global frequency of natural disasters, the power of people and communities to lead disaster relief and the transition into sustainable recovery has never mattered more. All Hands and Hearts’ response model is a breath of fresh air and just what our world needs when it comes to rising, together, from disaster. I can’t wait to join the team.”

While we are excited for this new path ahead, we are saddened to say farewell to Erik Dyson. We are honored to have had him on board during such a transformative time for our organization; during his time here, the organization raised more than $100 million while completing 90+ disaster response programs across the world.

Dyson shared, “I have been so truly honored and fortunate to work with hundreds of dedicated staff, alongside thousands of volunteers, to demonstrate the value of our unique model of leveraging the strength and power of people, from all walks of life, to support families and communities working to rebuild after natural disasters.”

As Perry transitions into his new role, Jess Thompson, who has been with the organization since 2009, and leads all recruiting, development, and wellness initiatives, will keep things moving through the summer as interim CEO.

We’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks about this transition and of course, we can’t wait to welcome Perry in the fall!