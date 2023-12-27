Announcing Key Leadership Changes

All Hands and Hearts is an organization proud of its focus on growth and embracing change that comes our way, as adaptation is one of the key proponents of a successful team. In this pivotal time, we continue to champion these focuses. Therefore, we are writing to inform you of key updates within our core Leadership and Board of Director teams.

Perry Maddox announced his resignation as Chief Executive Officer of All Hands and Hearts for personal reasons and the need to focus on his family. We thank him for his past seven months of committed service and wish him the best.

“While I’m sad to leave All Hands and Hearts, I must prioritize my family during a sensitive time for the health of one of our children,” said Perry. “I have been inspired by the many wonderful people who make All Hands and Hearts what it is, and I look forward to watching its continued growth over time.”

Our Board of Directors appointed Jessica Thompson, our now former Chief of People Development, to the CEO role, succeeding Perry. Seeking a candidate with a unique understanding and insight of All Hands and Hearts, the board identified Jessica’s unparalleled organizational experience and understanding to match her demonstrated strategic and operational capabilities.

Interim Board Chair Stefanie Chang said, “Jessica has worked with All Hands and Hearts through its transformative moments over her 12 years, and she is uniquely equipped to step into this role. We’re excited by her vision to evolve the organization for more inclusivity and impact.”