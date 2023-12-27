Celebrating the Power of Nepalese Female Masons

The family was pushed into further economic chaos due to her husband’s struggles with alcoholism. The financial struggles, coupled with the rising number of children due to the patriarchal society giving preference to sons, compelled her to seek foreign employment. After spending six years abroad, she made it back to her home after clearing the family debt.

Despite Indra’s efforts to bring the family financial stability, the COVID-19 pandemic compounded their previous struggles, shutting down all economic activities. She was trying everything in her control to make money to sustain her family. She was elated when she heard the announcement from her relatives about All Hands and Heart’s female mason training program. At the same time, she was sad and anxious, assuming that she may not be enrolled in the program as she had not attained any school. Her happiness, she said, knew no limits when she was selected through the interview process.

When asked about her expectations of the training program, she replied, “ My village is renowned for storehouses of semi-skilled masons. But, there are no female masons because of societal gender stereotypes. Females are supposed to undertake low-paid menial jobs. This training will definitely help me impart lifelong masonry skills in addition to offering me additional income and, instilling confidence so that I can build a career in it.