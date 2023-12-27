Damage Beyond The Storm

In early response days, the scopes are often clear – move the rubble, clean the homes, etc. However, the impact runs much deeper. Health risks in post-disaster environments are one critical example of this, such as those created by hazardous substances that have been disturbed or exposed due to the disaster like asbestos or mold.

There is a high risk of mold growth and development in a post-hurricane or flooding environment. Often, getting these homes to a dry enough state to be able to appropriately treat for mold takes time. Individuals who are displaced, more often than not, do not have alternative housing options, causing increased vulnerability to this threatening substance. That, coupled with an education component that is often lacking, might encourage people to treat their homes too soon. The urgency to rebuild and create a liveable space is necessary and understandable, but moving too quickly in this process covers up an issue that is likely to cause significant health concerns in the future.