Safe Schools – The Impact on Education Post-Disaster

A TLS is a singular module designed to meet the needs of a school impacted by a disaster that will serve well into the long-term recovery phase. They are a comfortable and engaging environment where pupils can thrive. Natural lighting, sufficient ventilation and comfortable indoor temperatures are crucial to create an inviting space where the students are eager to participate.

AHAH worked with the Department of Education to enhance and reinforce the proposed TLS design, ensuring it conforms to the culture of Southern Leyte and can withstand up to category three cyclones, creating an educational space with a minimum five-year lifespan. An example of these modifications includes using amakan, a traditional building material in the Philippines consisting of woven split bamboo, instead of plywood, to provide improved ventilation.

AHAH volunteers constructing a TLS using amakan

The video below captures the life cycle of this program, where you will hear the voices of the community members, including students, teachers and parents, and witness the damage and destruction caused by Typhoon Rai to the schools we have served. Finally, you will see the TLS and how happy the community is knowing their children are learning in a safe, conducive and happy environment.

To the 448 volunteers who gave their endless energy and passion, many of which were the student’s parents, our dedicated staff team and the generous donors who support these programs to become a reality, we thank you!

Written by Emma Parkhouse, AHAH’s Director of Donor Relations