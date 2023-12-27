Paving the Path to Recovery: One Year On From Hurricane Ian

A year later, AHAH’s efforts in the region have shifted from supporting the immediate needs of impacted communities to long-term recovery. The focus of the work now is to make damaged homes functional and safe for living. Our work involves installing drywall, insulation, doors and flooring to begin the transition for Hurricane Ian survivors to live in their homes again. Alongside this work, our team has joined forces with Gladiolus Food Pantry in Harlem Heights, distributing food and meals to local community members.

At All Hands and Hearts, we know the path to recovery for disaster-impacted communities typically takes months, if not years. One year on since Hurricane Ian devastated this region, and it is evident there is still a clear need in the communities where we work. Continuing to focus on underserved neighborhoods, AHAH is committed to supporting their recovery and we have extended our operations until March 2024.

Through our Florida Hurricane Ian Relief program we have mobilized over 600 volunteers and spent over 30,000 hours working to help rebuild neighborhoods. Partnerships with other relief organizations, such as the Red Cross, have allowed more survivors to receive essential assistance with necessary repairs to their homes. Fifteen houses are on track to have repairs completed in November 2023, with three homes already finished. Working together with the resilient southwest Florida community, we have impacted over 400 lives. And the work continues.

Working alongside the communities and courageous survivors like Judy, we hope to guide them in finding renewal after disaster.