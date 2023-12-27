National Volunteer Sponsorship Fund – Reducing Barriers to Volunteering

The National Volunteer Sponsorship Fund is a resource aimed at addressing financial need and the historic underrepresentation of demographics of volunteers on our programs, while also promoting in-country volunteering as a sustainable, impact and resource maximizing activity. We recognize that, while we do not charge volunteers a fee to come and stay with us, there are inherent costs associated with volunteering that may be a hindering factor. To account for these, each sponsorship grant offer will include support in various areas.

What’s included:

In country travel. We arrange flights and reimburse other reasonable costs associated with travel

Work boots and sleeping gear are made available by request

Meal allowance per week of service is provided to cover 3 meals per day for each non-working day

For service commitments over five weeks, reimbursement up to a certain amount (depending on location) for break related expenses will also apply

The goals for this initiative are two-fold: To both increase national representation on our volunteer programs while also providing support to promote a wider group of potential volunteers.

Eligibility is determined by economic or social disadvantage indicators and sponsorship will only be applicable to a program in the applicant’s country of residence. The sponsorship request form has been built into the existing volunteer application for each AHAH program, giving applicants the opportunity to indicate their request for sponsorship.

For example, a prospective US based volunteer interested in applying for sponsorship to AHAH’s Florida Hurricane Ian Relief program would follow the volunteer link for this specific program, and complete the fields on the application form.

HOW TO APPLY:

1. Identify a program in your country of residence that you would like to apply for from the volunteer page

2. Click the “Volunteer” button for that program

3. On the volunteer application, check the box indicating interest in the sponsorship

4. Check the box to confirm that you are applying to join a program in your country of residence

5. Answer the questions and fill out the associated fields

6. Complete the rest of the volunteer application

7. Hit SUBMIT

8. Wait to hear from us!

Upon submitting the completed form, applicants will be notified within seven days of their eligibility status and then prompted to complete their background check, for which AHAH will cover the cost, to finalize the volunteer application process. We will follow up with an invitation to join the program along with instructions on how to receive your sponsorship benefits..