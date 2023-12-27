Submit Release
RFP – WA Residential Energy Workforce Gap Analysis

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposal (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in conducting a study to help Washington State better understand the existing energy efficiency workforce and the gaps therein. Commerce seeks a consultant to conduct a report with data-based analysis that will enables the informed design and implementation of residential-focused energy efficiency rebate programs.

Pre-proposal Conferences

Pre-proposal conferences will be held on December 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., PT and January 17, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PT. The pre-proposal conferences will be virtual on Microsoft Teams. Email the RFP Coordinator, Josette Gates, josette.gates@commerce.wa.gov, to receive the meeting link. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

