Cultural Affairs Bureau launches 2024 desk calendar to portray wonderful moments in cultural life

MACAU, December 27 - The year 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. In this context, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) launched the 2024 desk calendar with the theme of “The days when culture is with us are like the splendid day we first met” to celebrate and record the wonderful moments in cultural life with Macao residents. The calendar features 12 scenes of Macao’s cultural life created by a Macao designer and a Macao illustrator with texts by local writers, demonstrating the integration of culture and life.

The 2024 desk calendar, designed by local designer Lam Ieong Kun and illustrator Una Tong, depicts the public’s daily activities at different cultural facilities, including A-Ma Temple, Mount Fortress, Lou Kau Mansion, Coloane Library, Sam Kai Vui Kun (Kuan Tai Temple)，Macao Cultural Centre, Dom Pedro V Theatre, Tap Seac Gallery, Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, Nossa Senhora Village, St. Lawrence’s Church and Our Lady of Carmel Church. Seven writers, including Kerik Lam, Tai Pi, Meng King, Li I, Rai Mutsu, Gaaya Ho and Tan Jian Qiao, have written several literary pieces about cultural life, and heart-warming highlights quoted from these literary works are featured in the calendar.

Citizens can register on the Macao One Account and select the pick-up location (Macao Central Library, Patane Library, Ilha Verde Library, Taipa Library or Seac Pai Van Library) from 10:00am on 28 December to 11:59pm on 12 January 2024. The pick-up location cannot be changed once registered. The desk calendars will be distributed by lottery if the number of registrants exceeds the limit. Those who are selected will receive a notification via the Macao One Account on 15 January 2024, and they can obtain one desk calendar by presenting the original identification document they registered with at the selected pick-up location between 16 and 23 January 2024 (the pick-up time: 2pm to 8pm on 16 January and 22 January, and 8am to 8pm on the other dates within the collection period). No desk calendar can be claimed beyond this period.

In addition, in order to care for different groups of people and be convenient for

holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above to obtain a desk calendar, the above-mentioned people who have not yet collected the 2024 Desk Calendar can go to the above designated public libraries with their valid Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao SAR Resident Identity Card respectively to obtain a calendar from 2pm to 8pm on Mondays and 8am to 8pm from Tuesdays to Sundays since 21 January 2024. No prior registration is required, and desk calendars will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Each person can obtain one calendar only. The authorised person is required to present the original copy of the aforementioned documents.

The IC will continue its efforts in cultural conservation, inheritance and promotion to enrich Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”. It will also make better use of Macao’s characteristics as a city where the Chinese and Western cultures meet, along with its abundant cultural resources to showcase Macao’s image as a cultural city.

For the latest information about the IC, please visit the website www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” on Facebook page and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.