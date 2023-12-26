RUSSIA, December 26 - Mikhail Mishustin: Creating our own developed space services, technology and related products needs to be a priority for us. This is a key factor that contributes to increasing investment attractiveness in the Russian space sector and to restoring us to a leading position.

Mikhail Mishustin holds strategic session on space exploration

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will discuss the development of the Russian space sector. This is crucially important in working towards the goals in the economy and the social sphere that our country is facing now. And, of course, it directly affects our technological sovereignty.

The global demand for satellite services continues to increase as this sector becomes a necessary part of life in contemporary society. First, this is part of Earth remote sensing, communications, broadband internet access, rebroadcasting, navigation, and the Internet of Things. This involves practically universal digitisation which includes the wide use of drones and autonomous equipment for various purposes.

Therefore, creating our own developed space services, technology and related products needs to be a priority for us. This is a key factor that contributes to increasing investment attractiveness in the Russian space sector and to restoring its leading position.

In October, the President held a meeting where he set a series of concrete goals for the space sector. I will mention some of them.

First, we need to establish serial production of spacecraft.

To achieve this, it is necessary to launch a new industrial model. It would provide for mass production of units and would require a coordinated effort among related industries, including engineering and introduction of related technology solutions that our country does not have yet.

It is important not only to concentrate our efforts and competencies in research organisations, engineering schools, and enterprises, but also to bring the resources of the state and private capital together.

Russian companies are ready to invest in the development of the space sector. But we need to create a favourable environment for them and offer them working incentives for the implementation of ambitious projects that include the creation of orbital satellite constellations.

To involve businesses in this work, it is necessary to update the regulatory framework and establish transparent rules for the interaction between the state and business. And, of course, to lower regulatory barriers.

Against the backdrop of the sanctions, the Government constantly makes decisions aimed at supporting the stability of the sector.

The three-year budget provides for allocating over 240 billion roubles per year to fund the space sector. It is important to promptly adjust the parameters of adopted federal projects and adapt them to the changing environment.

The President also gave instructions to distribute the mechanisms of state support developed for industrial investment projects to the rocket and space sector, and take measures to expand exports. We consider the countries of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America as the main potential markets.

It is important to keep in mind that the development of the space sector is backed by people. It is our people who achieve these goals using their knowledge and labour. During my visit to the Lavochkin Research and Production Association and a meeting with its employees, we discussed their concerns in detail, including those of young people who are only beginning their career in the sector.

The head of state also noted the need to prepare a series of resolutions to provide additional assistance to young workers. We need to build proper working relations between experts and young people, and create a decent environment for them to avoid losing these qualified professionals in science and production.

Colleagues,

Russia has vast capacities in the entire range of areas in the space industry. It is a very solid base for boosting fundamental research and transitioning to a new level of manufacturing equipment for new satellites.

I am sure that we have all the resources and capacities to deal with the current challenges and provide the entire country, including the remote areas and the Arctic zone, with quality communications and internet access. And, most importantly, we can offer people and businesses a wide range of Russian-designed professional services based on space data.