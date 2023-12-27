EMU Smoking Cessation Unit Starts Offering Services

Eastern Mediterranean University Smoking Cessation Unit operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, Clinical Practice and Research Center, has started offering services under the supervision of EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine academic staff member Dr. Ayşe Atasoylu. In a statement released regarding this, the unit expressed its pleasure in scheduling appointments for those wishing to quit smoking. The Smoking Cessation Unit aims to assist smokers who are ready to quit or those unsure about their readiness to quit. The unit provided the following recommendations to the community:

'Understand your relationship with cigarettes and other tobacco products and develop a personalized approach to help you break this habit.

Educate yourself about early detection of lung cancer. If you smoke or used to smoke, you may be a candidate for lung cancer screening between the ages of 50 and 80.

Quitting smoking may involve nicotine replacement therapy, pharmacotherapy (medications that reduce the desire for smoking), or a combination of both.

Quitting smoking will bring numerous immediate and long-term benefits. Why not schedule an appointment today?'

Appointments for the Smoking Cessation Unit located within the Eastern Mediterranean University Dr. Fazıl Küçük Clinical Practice and Research Center can be made by calling 0392 630 38 51.

Dr. Ayşe Atasoylu completed her Medical Education at the Medical College of Wisconsin, USA, and Internal Medicine Residency at Georgetown University, USA. She has received training in Public Health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, USA, and mindfulness-based stress reduction and mind-body education from the University of Massachusetts, Harvard University, Brown University, Koru Mindfulness, and the Mindful Academy.

Continuing her work with the aim of serving the community and directing them towards a healthy, fulfilling, and meaningful life, Dr. Atasoylu's areas of interest include internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, preventive care, cancer screening, mindfulness, and stress reduction.

Dr. Ayşe Atasoylu offers services at the EMU Dr. Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, Clinical Practice and Research Center in the Internal Medicine Clinic and Smoking Cessation Unit.