EMU Organising Influencer Fest Competition with 100% Scholarship

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has launched an "Influencer Fest" competition, offering a 100% scholarship opportunity for students who create content on social media. Within the scope of this event, three students who meet the participation criteria, have visibility on their social media accounts in their countries, and have a minimum of 10,000 or more followers will be awarded a 100% tuition fee scholarship for one semester based on the best content they share related to the advantages of EMU.

The competition will continue until 29 December, 2023. Entries made after 29 December, 2023, will not be included in the competition. The submitted content by participants will be evaluated by the EMU Vice Rector’s Office for Promotion and Institutional Communication, and names of three winners will be announced on 12 January, 2024, via EMU's social media channels.

For participation conditions and applications, please visit the link https://www.emu.edu.tr/influencer

