EMU’s Award-Winning CMC Documentary News Met with Audience for the First Time in Lefke

The "CMC Documentary News," developed within the scope of the project focusing on Cyprus Mines Corporation (CMC) mining waste by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Department of New Media and Communication, had its initial screening in Lefke, with the participation of local stakeholders. The screening took place at Lefke Municipality Conference Hall and was attended by 100-year-old former CMC miner Hüseyin Tiremeşeli, Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya, Lefke Tourism President Hasan Karlıtaş, EMU Communication Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, and participants from Lefke environmental organizations.

Directed by EMU Cinema Television Department graduate Sadık Tevfik Kayrakçı and found worthy of the 2nd prize in the documentary category at the Turkey Journalists Association (TGC) Aydın Doğan Foundation 33rd Young Communicators Competition, the documentary was edited by EMU New Media and Communication Department student Melisa Santürk.

Following the screening, Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Dean of EMU Communication Faculty and Project Advisor, emphasized the ethical responsibility of the first screening being held in Lefke with stakeholders. He expressed gratitude to Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya and all participants for opening their doors for the screening. Stressing the importance of academia's societal responsibility, Prof. Dr. Ersoy stated, "Raising awareness about CMC mining waste and documenting such an unresolved environmental issue is crucial. With our innovative educational approach at the Communication Faculty, combining theory and practice, we continue our work with our students in ongoing projects."

Prof. Dr. Ersoy also mentioned that following a major screening at EMU in the coming days, they plan to bring the CMC mining waste documentary news to audience across the island. The event, enriched by the comments and suggestions from Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya and participants about the project, concluded with gift presentations.

The documentary, with consulting editing by content producer Can Pürüzsüz and Research Assistant İbrahim Emre Sugel, features accounts from Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya, Lefke Civil Society Organizations Platform Coordinator Teoman Oktay, Lefke Tourism Association President Hasan Karlıtaş, former President of Biologists Association, Biologist-Environmental Activist Hasan Sarpten, and former CMC miner Hüseyin Tiremeşeli.