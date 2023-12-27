Los Angeles Superior Court has reignited a fierce debate by permanently restricting the use of cash bail through a protocol known as “Zero-Dollar Bail.” In this new system, the majority of crimes committed in cities across Los Angeles County—generally low-level, nonviolent offenses—no longer qualify for cash bail and the person who committed the crime is released.
You just read:
Opinion | ‘Zero bail’ policy in Los Angeles is promising, but needs more safeguards
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.