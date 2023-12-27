U.S. Products Wins Prestigious Reader’s Choice Award: 20% Faster Drying Time in Commercial Carpet Cleaning & Maintenance

The U.S. Products Pegasus 500H was selected by Readers of Facility Maintenance Decisions and Facility Cleaning Decisions who voted on this year’s best products. The Pegasus 500H Extractor has a dual vacuum that reduces commercial cleaning drying time 20 percent faster than any other products on the market. The reduced drying time allows cleaning teams to complete jobs quicker.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today announced the company’s Pegasus 500H Heated Carpet Extractor system was selected as a winner of the 2023 Annual Reader’s Choice Award for Building Maintenance and Cleaning Tools best new product.

The U.S. Products Pegasus 500H was selected by Readers of Facility Maintenance Decisions and Facility Cleaning Decisions who voted on this year’s best products.

The Pegasus 500H Heated Carpet Extractor has a dual vacuum that reduces commercial cleaning drying time 20 percent faster than any other products on the market. The reduced drying time allows cleaning teams to complete jobs quicker. This helps commercial cleaning operations improve their productivity and revenue by cleaning and finishing incrementally more square footage in a day.

“Commercial and operational sanitation and maintenance crews want a superior extractor tool that delivers the most power, the greatest durability and the best heated cleaning for the fastest drying time. The Pegasus 500H Heated Carpet Extractor allows cleaning crews to take on larger spaces and jobs and complete the job with greater speed, efficiency, and productivity,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “Heated cleaning creates a HOT ROI. By reducing the time it takes for areas to be cleaned, an operation can turnaround the space faster and increase area usability and worksite revenue.”

About The Facility Maintenance Decisions Reader’s Choice Awards

This new award program honors innovation and excellence in products that contribute to the efficient and profitable operations, maintenance and cleaning of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States.

Three winners were chosen in each of the seven main product categories of Exterior Maintenance Products; Restroom Fixtures, Consumables and Plumbing; Building Maintenance and Cleaning Tools; Floor and Carpet Care; Software; HVAC and IAQ; and Cleaning Chemicals. Learn more at the Facility Cleaning Decisions Readers’ Choice Award site

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: USPSales@USProducts.com, https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

About SmaK Plastics

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands: Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers used by more than 4,000 wineries, cideries, craft beverage, and food production plants worldwide; US Products high quality floor cleaning and spot extractors, wands and tools, and powerful restoration flood extractors; RotoEdge Pro™ advanced rotational molding production management and scheduling software; Fish Box™ superior value and most durable insulated food coolers; and Columbia MFG, producer of the most sturdy, unmatched, dielectric strength pole line hardware and double-locking secondary pedestals for utilities and contractors.

SmaK Plastics is a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company. SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: www.smakplastics.com.

Fired Up Series - U.S. Products Pegasus 500H