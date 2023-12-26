Submit Release
Theft/ Derby Barracks/ Request for Information

CASE#: 23A3006201

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                        

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:12/26/2023 at approximately 3pm.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Daniels Pond Rd, Glover

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Elijah Mayhew

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/26/2023 Troopers received a report of a theft that occurred on 12/26/23 at approximately 1500 hours. Four snow tires and aluminum rims were taken from a residence on Daniels Pond Rd in the town of Glover. Witnesses observed two white males get out of a red SUV type vehicle and steal the tires and rims. The tires can be described as Toyo brand studded snow tires and approximately 245/65R17 in size. The rims were Ford 17 inch aluminum rims. Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

