Theft/ Derby Barracks/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3006201
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:12/26/2023 at approximately 3pm.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Daniels Pond Rd, Glover
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Elijah Mayhew
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/26/2023 Troopers received a report of a theft that occurred on 12/26/23 at approximately 1500 hours. Four snow tires and aluminum rims were taken from a residence on Daniels Pond Rd in the town of Glover. Witnesses observed two white males get out of a red SUV type vehicle and steal the tires and rims. The tires can be described as Toyo brand studded snow tires and approximately 245/65R17 in size. The rims were Ford 17 inch aluminum rims. Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.