Williston Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1008405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023, at 1448 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Exit 12, Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct





ACCUSED: Olivia Hines

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 26, 2023, at approximately 1448 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the area of Exit 12 on I-89 in the Town of Williston after several 911 calls were received about an individual walking in the breakdown lane. The individual, later identified as Olivia Hines (30) of South Burlington, VT, was uncooperative with Troopers attempts to provide her with a ride off of the interstate.





Hines then walked into the left lane of the interstate, hindered traffic, and continued to not comply with the directions of the Troopers on scene. Hines was then placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Hines was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the aforementioned charge.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



