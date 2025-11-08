Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - I 89 NB, Colchester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification UPDATE

I 89 NB at MM96.8 is OPEN to ONE LANE due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


From: Reece, Emily via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, November 7, 2025 6:26 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - I 89 NB, Colchester

 

I 89 NB at MM96.8 is closed due to a vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



