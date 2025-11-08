Rutland Barracks/ DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2025 2334 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Strongs Ave/ S. Main St, Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Matthew R. Bertone
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 7, 2025 the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of Strongs Ave and S. Main St in Rutland City, VT. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle at a business parking lot on S. Main St. While speaking with the operator, Matthew Bertone age 30, Troopers observed signs of alcohol impairment. Bertone was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bertone was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 11/24/2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
