Rutland Barracks/ DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4008136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                            

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2025 2334 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Strongs Ave/ S. Main St, Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Matthew R. Bertone                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 7, 2025 the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of Strongs Ave and S. Main St in Rutland City, VT.  Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle at a business parking lot on S. Main St.  While speaking with the operator, Matthew Bertone age 30, Troopers observed signs of alcohol impairment.  Bertone was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Bertone was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 11/24/2025.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/24/2025 1000 hours            

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

