Governor Mills Launches Online Resource for Maine People Impacted by Last Week’s Flooding

Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub provides links to insurance resources, up-to-date road closure information, and more

Governor Janet Mills today announced the launch of an online “Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub” that aggregates information, resources, and assistance for Maine people impacted by flooding and damages caused by last week’s severe wind and rain storm.

The website, available at www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood, provides direct links to Maine Bureau of Insurance resources on flooding and storm-related insurance claims, directions on how to report storm damage to the state, up-to-date road closures, and information about how to safely deal with tree debris.

“In the wake of last week’s storm, my Administration has launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub to help Maine people with questions they may have about property damage, road safety, tree removal, and more,” said Governor Janet Mills. “We will update this website as more information becomes available as part of our effort to do all we can to support the swiftest possible recovery of Maine communities.”

Governor Mills has initiated the process of requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden, which would unlock federal disaster funds to help Maine people and communities recover from the storm. The Hub will be regularly updated as any new information and resources become available.

In addition to information designed to help Maine people recover from the December 18 storm, the Hub also contains resources designed to help Maine families stay safe during future storms and prolonged power outages. Those resources, shared by the Mills Administration in the immediate aftermath of last week’s storm, include information about where to find warming and emergency shelters, generator and food safety tips, home heating guides, and more.

In the wake of the December 18 storm, Governor Mills declared a State of Civil Emergency for most Maine counties to mobilize all State of Maine resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts and position the State to seek Federal disaster support in the coming weeks.

Last Wednesday, Governor Mills joined State and County Emergency Management officials to survey flooding along the Kennebec River in Augusta, and she received a briefing on ongoing storm response and recovery efforts from MEMA Director Peter Rogers and Commissioner of Transportation Bruce Van Note at MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center. The Governor visited Skowhegan on Thursday to survey damage caused by flooding from the Kennebec River and met with local and county emergency management officials to receive an update on local response and recovery efforts.