KaBoom X Freestyle Snowmobile Show Coming to Tenney Mountain Resort

KaBoom X Freestyle Snowmobile Show

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenney Mountain Resort is set to host the KaBoom X Freestyle Snowmobile & MX Sports show in early January. The event, presented by Pacifico and supported by Tenney Mountain and Pepsi, is the only of its kind in New England and will feature high-flying snowmobiles and FMX bikes performing big air stunts, flips and tricks. It’s a sight some may have seen during the nationally televised X Games, but few have experienced live and in-person.

“Expect to see some of the best riders in action sports coming to the slopes of Tenney to risk life and limb for what they love to do,” explains Joe Duncan, founder of KaBoom. “These daredevil athletes will be jumping 75-90 feet long and 35-45 feet high on machines we’re used to seeing zooming around on the trails here in New Hampshire . . . only not like this.”

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, January 5-6. Gates open at 5:30pm for the 7pm show and will be followed by an athlete meet & greet in the base lodge from 8:30 -9pm. This is a family-friendly event, with tickets priced accordingly ($20 per person, kids 12&under FREE). On-site parking is FREE but attendees are encouraged to carpool as tickets are selling fast. All base lodge operations, including food & beverage services, will be in full swing throughout the event.

“This is just the first of many high profile events coming to Tenney in the years ahead,’’ says Dan Egan, Tenney’s General Manager. “We’ve pumped millions of dollars into this small but mighty resort here in the White Mountains. We’ll be putting millions more into the mountain and the resort as a whole with an eye on becoming a four season operation. This event kind of encapsulates what we’re all about: Go big or go home. And we’re just getting started.”

To purchase tickets and/or find out more, visit https://skitenney.com/

Tenney Mountain Resort is an independent, family-focused mountain, offering a big mountain experience at affordable prices. Founded in 1960 by Sam Hall, a World War II veteran of the fabled 10th Mountain Division, the resort, once the largest in the region, sits on 184 acres, offering 1,650 vertical feet of skiing and riding with 3 lifts servicing 47 trails, ranging from easy beginner runs to challenging black diamonds. Their newly remodeled New England style base lodge houses the festive Backcountry Bar & Grill, hosting community events, concerts and functions. Learn more by visiting www.skitenney.com