Learn and practice the basics of handgun shooting at Busch Range Jan. 9

DEFIANCE, Mo.— For anyone who may have received a handgun as a holiday gift, or who wants to get a solid start in shooting sports, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a class that will help.

MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will hold an Introduction to Handgun class Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 5-8 p.m. The class is free and open to ages 16 and up.

This program will begin in the classroom and introduce newcomers to all the aspects they’ll need to begin safely shooting handguns. Participants get a chance to learn important handgun fundamentals, including handgun actions, operation, safety, and shooting techniques.

“If you are new to shooting or want to learn how to shoot a handgun, this program will cover the basics you’ll need to get started,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

Hands-on experience is also essential for learning safe shooting techniques. After the classroom portion, participants will head to the range to practice their new skills in a live-fire session. MDC will provide all firearms and ammunition needed. If attendees would like to bring their own handgun, they may bring one handgun, along with the appropriate ammunition, for that firearm. Participants should leave their ammunition in their vehicle until it is time to shoot.

Introduction to Handgun is a free program; however, pre-registration online is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4kJ.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

