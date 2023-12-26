Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,690 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free winter seed sowing class Jan. 12 in Clinton and Jan. 13 in Warsaw

Clinton, Mo. – Some native wildflowers and grasses need winter cold to germinate successfully in the spring. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for free Winter Seed Sowing classes on Friday, Jan. 12 in Clinton and on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Warsaw.

These classes teach how to make mini greenhouses from recycled gallon milk containers. The process involves partial cuts on the containers to add soil and seed, then leaving them outdoors during winter so seed can be stratified. Many native plant seeds need an extended cold spell to break out of dormancy. It’s a survival mechanism that keeps them from germinating too early. All supplies will be provided.

The Jan. 12 classes will be at MDC’s Clinton Office. They are offered in three sessions and open to participants ages 4 and older. Registration is required. Class times and registration links include: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCG; 11 a.m. to noon, http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCs, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCE.

The Jan. 13 classes will be at MDC’s Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. They are also offered in three sessions and open to participants ages 4 and older. Class times and registration links include: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyw; 11 a.m. to noon, http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyN, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyg.

You just read:

MDC offers free winter seed sowing class Jan. 12 in Clinton and Jan. 13 in Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more