MDC offers free winter seed sowing class Jan. 12 in Clinton and Jan. 13 in Warsaw

Clinton, Mo. – Some native wildflowers and grasses need winter cold to germinate successfully in the spring. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for free Winter Seed Sowing classes on Friday, Jan. 12 in Clinton and on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Warsaw.

These classes teach how to make mini greenhouses from recycled gallon milk containers. The process involves partial cuts on the containers to add soil and seed, then leaving them outdoors during winter so seed can be stratified. Many native plant seeds need an extended cold spell to break out of dormancy. It’s a survival mechanism that keeps them from germinating too early. All supplies will be provided.

The Jan. 12 classes will be at MDC’s Clinton Office. They are offered in three sessions and open to participants ages 4 and older. Registration is required. Class times and registration links include: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCG; 11 a.m. to noon, http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCs, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCE.

The Jan. 13 classes will be at MDC’s Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. They are also offered in three sessions and open to participants ages 4 and older. Class times and registration links include: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyw; 11 a.m. to noon, http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyN, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyg.