Route 30 in Castleton Lane Closure

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland  Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Route 30 Southbound is closed the area of Crystal Haven Road in Castleton due to a motor vehicle crash.  The northbound lane remains open. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

 

