Mac Attack anglers can donate their catch

Green River - The Mac Attack fishing contest, sponsored by Buckboard Marina, is less than a month away on Jan. 13-14. In an effort to recruit more anglers and maximize the harvest of lake trout under 25 inches at the contest, participants will be allowed to donate part or all of the lake trout they catch and enter into the contest to Game and Fish at the weigh-in station. As long as fish are available, the Game and Fish will give the donated lake trout to anyone who wants them.



The donated fish will be available at the weigh-in station between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday as supplies are available. Contest participants and the public may take the donated fish home for personal use. Those contest participants who participate in this opportunity will be restricted to their daily limit of 12 fish per day, with 24 in possession. Because the fish have been caught legally and donated to the department, recipients will be able to receive a donation coupon from Game and Fish, allowing them to have the fish in their possession. Members of the public need not have a valid fishing license to receive donated fish.



“Fisheries management crews from both Wyoming and Utah are concerned with the abundance of small lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and the impact they are having on numbers of juvenile trout and kokanee,” says Robb Keith, Regional Fisheries Supervisor. “We are so concerned that we are trying to develop innovative ways to encourage more harvest on the population of small lake trout in the reservoir.” The Mac Attack fishing contest is an excellent opportunity to have fun fishing and compete for prizes with fellow anglers.



The Mac Attack contest is an opportunity to encourage the harvest of juvenile lake trout. Like the Burbot Bash, it will benefit the fishery while allowing friendly competition to take home great prizes and help the resource by removing kokanee-eating lake trout from the reservoir. For more information about fishing Flaming Gorge and the overabundance of lake trout, visit the Flaming Gorge Management website.



- WGFD -