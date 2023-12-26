Game and Fish opens public comment on Chapter 23

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 23, Regulation Governing Uses of Lands and Waters Acquired or Administered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. Game and Fish is hosting a public meeting about the regulation proposal at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Casper Game and Fish Regional Office.

Written comments shall be accepted online through 5 p.m. Feb. 6, at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its March 2024 meeting in Pinedale.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

