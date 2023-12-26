Submit Release
News Search

There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,659 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish opens public comment on Chapter 23

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish

12/26/2023 5:05:32 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 23, Regulation Governing Uses of Lands and Waters Acquired or Administered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. Game and Fish is hosting a public meeting about the regulation proposal at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Casper Game and Fish Regional Office.

Written comments shall be accepted online through 5 p.m. Feb. 6, at public meetings or by mailing: 
Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604 

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its March 2024 meeting in Pinedale. 

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish opens public comment on Chapter 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more