Interstate 90 Closure Planned for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

For Immediate Release: Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The combination of accumulating snow, freezing rain, and strong winds is causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. With conditions approaching near zero visibility and significant drifting of snow, eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 closures are planned for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Interstate Closure Information:

Interstate 90 (westbound and eastbound) will be closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Wall (exit 110) at 4:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. MT.

Interstate 90 (eastbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110) is expected to close later today (Monday, Dec. 25, 2023) at 9 p.m. CT/8 p.m. MT.

Interstate 90 (westbound) from Wall (exit 110) is anticipated to remain open unless weather and road conditions change.

Secondary Highways: No Travel Advisories (NTA) are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, icy on roadways, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous during this storm system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

