Hiker in Distress on Mt. Percival

December 26, 2023

Holderness, NH – On Friday, December 22, 2023, shortly after 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified about a hiker in distress experiencing a medical condition. Allison Bean, 21, from Wolfeboro, NH, was hiking the Crawford Ridgepole Trail with a companion. They had begun hiking at about 1:00 p.m., departing from Sandwich Notch Road in Sandwich. Bean called 911 at 4:28 p.m. due to a medical condition; she was unable to continue along the trail and required medical assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with Holderness Fire and Rescue, Holderness Police, Sandwich Fire and Rescue, Campton-Thornton Fire and Rescue and Center Harbor Fire and Rescue. EMS personnel arrived at Bean’s location on the Mt. Percival Trail and were able to assess and treat her condition. She was able to walk with assistance approximately .5 miles to an awaiting rescue UTV. Bean was transported by UTV to Campton-Thornton’s ambulance at the trailhead parking area. Bean was then driven by her father to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.