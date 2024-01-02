Go-Station Launches All-new EV Charging Mobile App

Logo App Welcome Screen Route Optimization Inputs Route Results

A new EV charging app that enhances the user experience and reduces range anxiety.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station has launched an all-new EV charging mobile app for iOS and Android. The app includes a new user interface and a host of driver-centric features. Drivers can check vehicle charging status, review charging history, view local amenities, and pay for a charge via credit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay. Go-Station’s mobile app also provides 24/7 customer support via phone or email.

The mobile app focuses on (4) main pillars:

• Usability: Intuitive app navigation and charge flow

• Innovation: AI-based route planning

• Accessibility: Access to more than 45,000 charging ports supported by other charge point operators

• Driver Experience: Ad delivery system for local amenities and driver discounts for charging

To reduce range anxiety, the app utilizes AI algorithms across several data sets including driving distance, battery state-of-charge (Soc), traffic conditions, and elevation to plan an optimal route. “EV travel should be enjoyable and anxiety-free. We are leveraging innovation to give drivers peace of mind whether commuting a few miles or taking a family road trip across the country. Our mission is to enhance the EV ownership experience by providing an unparalleled EV charging experience,” said Ray Addison, VP of Marketing at Go-Station.

Searching for “EV Charging” in the iOS App Store will deliver close to 200 options. Additionally, it is common for drivers to have (3) to (5) charging apps on their mobile devices. “There is no shortage of mobile apps on the market today. Our focus is to deliver a dynamic app that is the single solution for drivers that use public chargers,” said Addison.

The new mobile app is currently available on iOS and Android platforms.

About Go-Station:

Go-Station is an EV charging solutions company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. Go-Station offers a complete range of EV charging services, including turnkey charging solutions. The company serves a variety of verticals including multi-family developments, workplaces, retail centers, fueling stations, ports of entry, and fleet operators transitioning to electrification. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.