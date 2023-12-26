Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for November 2023 

BOSTON — December 26, 2023 - Local unemployment rates increased in twenty-four labor market areas in the state during the month of November 2023 compared to October 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to November 2022, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, nine NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Leominster-Gardner (+1.1%), Framingham (+0.4%), and Springfield MA-CT (+0.4%) areas.

From November 2022 to November 2023, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+2.9%), Taunton-Middleborough-Norton (+2.6%), and Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+2.4%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 3,200 jobs in November, and an over-the-year gain of 66,100 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for November 2023 was 2.8%, up 0.2 percentage points from the revised October 2023 estimate and 0.7 percentage points below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of November 2023 was 2.9%, up 0.1 percentage point compared to the revised October 2023 estimate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2023 was 3.7%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary December 2023 and the revised November 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimate for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, January 19, 2024; local unemployment statistics for December 2023 will be released on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2023 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

