Decision Lens software selected for use by Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to Maria Ryan, Vice President at Decision Lens “The Department of Homeland Security was an early innovator and adopted Decision Lens many years ago modernizing its operations. As a result, the capabilities of and outcomes delivered by the platform are well known within the department. The new license within S&T demonstrates the broad applicability of the software to transforming government planning. We are excited to continue delivering value to DHS as they lead in operational excellence.”

Decision Lens will initially be leveraged to replace manual, forms-based surveys with a continuous, automated system mapped to an enterprise decision framework. The result will be a more dynamic system with role-specific surveys, more time available for data analysis, and dynamic outputs delivered in real-time.

In addition to cutting edge software, Decision Lens is assisting customers across the Department of Defense develop a quantitative criteria-based prioritization framework to enable data-driven decisions. The powerful combination of decision science in a commercial-off-the-shelf solution enhances agility, aligns resources to strategy, and provides better, faster decision making.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About The Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security works to improve the security of the United States. The Department's work includes customs, border, and immigration enforcement, emergency response to natural and manmade disasters, antiterrorism work, and cybersecurity.