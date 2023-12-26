Submit Release
Top Gun Dog Training in Huntsville, AL Launches New Website

Successful dog trainer Dale Buchanan launches a new website for Tp Gun Dog Training in the Huntsville, AL area.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known in the Huntsville, AL area for his puppy training and dog training programs, Dale Buchanan launched a new website for Top Gun Dog Training in Huntsville, AL.

“I moved away from an outdated website platform and moved everything over to Wix for better functionality and added features we did not have until now,” says Buchanan.

Top Gun Dog Training's new website’s added features include:
A better-looking website
More photos of customers’ dogs
New resources page
Better user experience
Enhanced blog page with easy navigation

Wix is an easy-to-use platform for building websites that enables anyone to get a website up and running for their business quickly. You don’t need to know any code or script; just place text, images, and videos where you want them on the website and click publish.

“I have plans to add more features to the website in 2024. These include a members area and an online payment gateway. I have also hired a branding specialist and an SEO expert to help make the new website even better,” explains Dale.

Top Gun Dog Training is available for in-home private puppy training and dog training in Huntsville, Madison, Owens Crossroads, Athens, and Harvest, AL.

Dale Buchanan
Top Gun Dog Training
+1 256-801-3722
dale@topgundogtraining.com
