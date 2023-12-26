Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Forecast 2033 – Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $819.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market size is predicted to reach the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $192.15 billion in 2023 to $262.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing ev adoption, environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, range anxiety mitigation.The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $819.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%.

The growth in the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market is due to national and international legislative policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV). Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle charging stations equipment market share. Major players in the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market include e ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, The New Motion BV, Tesla Motors Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., DBT SA, Chargemaster PLC.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Segments
•By Type: AC Charging, DC Charging, Inductive Charging
•By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
•By Charging Type: Level One Charging (120 Volts), Level Two Charging (240 Volts), DC Fast Charging (480 Volts)
•By Geography: The global electric vehicle charging stations equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric vehicle charging station equipment refers to equipment that connects an electric vehicle to an electricity source to recharge the vehicle.

The type of electric vehicle charging station equipment is AC charging, DC charging, and inductive charging that are used in different vehicle types such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). The AC charging converts power from AC to DC and then feeds it into the car’s battery. Different types of charging in electric vehicle charging stations equipment are level one charging (120 volts), level two charging (240 volts), and DC fast charging (480 volts).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company

