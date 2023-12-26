Capital city strengthens trade, investment promotion

VIETNAM, December 26 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee is paying great attention to expanding cooperation, promoting trade and attracting diverse investment in many fields, with a focus on quality goods, exports and OCOP products.

The city has organised dozens of investment promotions in many provinces and cities across the country this year, including provinces of Lào Cai, Nghệ An, Vĩnh Phúc, Yên Bái, Hà Nam, Hải Phòng; and around the world such as China, France, Japan, Korea, the UK, and Germany.

The city chooses "Promotion Month" as a highlight every year to create a strong boost for the economy and this is also an opportunity to stimulate consumption, helping businesses push production and business during the Lunar New Year.

This is also a bridge not only for people to access goods but also for businesses to find opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Hygiene, security and protection work and quality control of promotional goods at the fair were also strictly implemented by the organising committee, ensuring that goods traded at the fair were goods with clear origins and quality assurance to protect consumer rights during the promotion month.

During this year's event, there were millions of visitors to the website thangkhuyenmaihanoi.vn to shop for discounted products online from reputable manufacturers and distributors in the market with attractive prices.

Nguyễn Ánh Dương, Director of the Hà Nội Trade, Tourism, Investment Promotion Centre, said that with the results achieved, the centre has developed plans for the Promotion Month 2024.

The centre is asking businesses to proactively develop implementation and participation plans from the beginning of the year, coordinate to provide information and reports related to Hà Nội Promotion Month fully and promptly, and coordinate closely with the organising committee to achieve the highest effectiveness.

In addition, the centre recommended strengthening the coordination between departments, branches, and people's committees of districts and cities in organising, mobilising, inspecting, and promoting events.

Expanding foreign economic relations

The Hà Nội People's Committee is comprehensively implementing many solutions and measures to expand cooperation with major partners and attract investment in the fields of clean industry, information technology, environment, education, training, and smart city.

In addition to organising meetings to overcome difficulties for businesses, the city has strengthened discipline and reformed administrative procedures.

In particular, the city has decentralised and authorised hundreds of procedures for departments, branches and localities. Therefore, although the economy faces many difficulties, attracting foreign investment to the area has many remarkable results.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, said that with the comprehensive direction of the municipal party committee and people's committee was creating all conditions for economic sectors to develop.

The city has strengthened foreign economic relations and expanded cooperation with many foreign partners, thereby selecting quality, effective investors that are close to Hà Nội's investment needs in important fields.

Hà Minh Hải, Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, said that foreign affairs work had continued to be strengthened and expanded this year across all three channels of party diplomacy, state diplomacy and people's diplomacy, improving the effectiveness of bilateral and multilateral relations in many fields, actively contributing to the socio-economic development of the capital city.

The city strengthens diplomatic relations with capitals and cities of neighbouring countries to strengthen and promote cooperation in investment, trade, culture, education and training, and tourism; exchange and learn experiences in planning and monitoring policy implementation; urban planning and management model development, environment protection; and ensure social security and welfare.

Hà Nội has organised 18 foreign working delegations of city leaders, including delegations accompanying central leaders; received nearly 90 international delegations to pay greetings, work, and discuss projects and co-operation activities in many fields.

It has also organised to welcome four official visiting and working delegations at the invitation of the city leaders.

Economic diplomacy clearly demonstrates its positive role in supporting and connecting the need for cooperation between governments and businesses, businesses and businesses, which attracts investment, promotes trade, and contributes to economic and international integration and socio-economic development, mainly through investment, trade and tourism promotion activities.

Cultural diplomacy also has been strongly restored; coordinated to organise over 20 cultural exchange and diplomacy activities, contributing to promoting the images of countries to domestic people and international tourists and, through that, promoting historical and cultural traditions of the country and Hà Nội in particular.

Hà Nội has signed five new international cooperation agreements, expanded cooperation to new areas with Cairo, Egypt; continues to implement negotiations and related procedures to sign agreements with partners including Saint Petersburg (Russian Federation), Rome (Italy), Minsk (Belarus), and Caracas (Venezuela).

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, said that the capital city would continue to innovate strongly and create maximum conditions for outside businesses to invest in the area next year, as well as local businesses to have the opportunity to co-operate with outside parties and promote the export of goods to major areas in the world. — VNS