2023 December - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar
Hiring and employment trends in Myanmar showcasing the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts for December 2023YANGON, MYANMAR, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fiercely competitive Myanmar talent market, businesses need to be well-informed about the trends and positions that can drive their success. Below are the top 10 thriving industries and job functions currently trending on JobNet.com.mm this month. You can also read the full article here.
In December 2023, the job market in Myanmar showcases several notable trends based on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted:
1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
3) FMCG
4) Telecommunications
5) Education/Training
6) Manufacturing
7) Construction/Building/Architecture
8)Retail/Wholesale
9) Food and Beverage/Catering
10) IT/Computer
The list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for December 2023. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest
1) Sales, Business Development
2) Finance, Accounting, Audit
3) IT Hardware, Software
4) Marketing, Media, Creative
5) Engineering, Technical, HSE
6) Administrative
7) HR, Training and Recruitment
8) Customer Service, Support
9) Project, Operations Management
10) Logistics, Warehousing, Port
