Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The IoT in manufacturing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $538.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the iot in manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $538.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the iot in manufacturing market is due to the increased use of artificial intelligencev. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest iot in manufacturing market share. Major players in the iot in manufacturing market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

IoT in Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Platform, Service

• By Vertical: Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare

• By Platform: Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform

• By Application: Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management

• By Geography: The global iot in manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning.

The main platform of Internet of Things (IoT) are device management, application management and device management. The process of managing the implementation, operation, and maintenance of a physical and/or virtual device is known as device management The various application include building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, smart manufacturing, connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility and transportation, others that are used by BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, IT and telecom, among other end user industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. IoT in Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3. IoT in Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. IoT in Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT in Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

……

27. IoT in Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. IoT in Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

