Derby Barracks/ DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005845
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 0041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Jared Bradley
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/23/2023 at approximately 0041 hours, the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on US Route 5 in the Town of Barton, VT. State Police identified the operator as, Jared Bradley, 21 of Barton, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Bradley to have multiple indicators of impairment. Bradley was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED