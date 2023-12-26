Derby Barracks/ DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 0041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Jared Bradley

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/23/2023 at approximately 0041 hours, the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on US Route 5 in the Town of Barton, VT. State Police identified the operator as, Jared Bradley, 21 of Barton, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Bradley to have multiple indicators of impairment. Bradley was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED