Alexander Novak’s meeting with Energy Minister of Mongolia Battogtokh Choijilsuren

RUSSIA, December 25 - Alexander Novak’s meeting with Energy Minister of Mongolia Battogtokh Choijilsuren

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a working meeting with Energy Minister of Mongolia Battogtokh Choijilsuren.

The ministers discussed opportunities for the secure export of oil products to Mongolia through the end of this year and the first quarter of 2024. They also reviewed the possibility of signing an intergovernmental agreement on oil product exports and terms for electricity distribution to Mongolia. It was noted that Russia is a key contender for implementing a joint project on the reconstruction of the TETs-3 coal-fired thermal-electric power plant in Ulaanbaatar. The project will result in close to a three-fold increase of its capacity.

