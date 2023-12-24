Man Dies After Being Struck by Car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a man in Northeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Friday, December 22, 2023, at approximately 10:05 p.m., DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to an adjacent alley in the 1100 block of 5th Street, Northeast, for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from trauma. The man died at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined the man had fallen to the ground in the alley. A short time later, a vehicle entered the alley and unknowingly struck the man, while he was laying on the ground. The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with detectives.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death an accident.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Samuel Thornton, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23207600

