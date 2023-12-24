Premier’s statement on Christmas

CANADA, December 24 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement celebrating Christmas:

“Christmas is a treasured time for families in B.C. and around the world, including mine.

“It’s a time to connect with family, friends and neighbours. A time to enjoy fun traditions like going to community celebrations, decorating the tree and exchanging presents. And a time to give back to our communities.

“Tonight, my family and I will put out homemade cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph, and eagerly await the magic of Christmas morning.

“Tomorrow, Christians will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, while people of various faiths and backgrounds will celebrate the universal message of Christmas: peace, love, joy and hope.

“It has been a challenging year for many people in B.C. and around the world. This holiday season, I have been reminded that when times are tough, British Columbians step up to support each other.

“Kids and adults alike have donated to toy drives, Christmas hampers and food banks. Businesses and community organizations have put on free festive events that are open to all. Groups of friends and co-workers have sponsored and served meals at community kitchens. School choirs have sung Christmas carols at care homes. And many families are opening their homes to people who would have otherwise been alone on Christmas.

“These acts of kindness, generosity and togetherness are, for me, what Christmas and British Columbia are all about.

“From my family to yours, merry Christmas and happy new year!”