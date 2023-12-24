St Johnsbury VSP/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009399, 23A4009400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/22/23 @ 0002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 464 Fairground Rd, 264 Oxbow Dr, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Town of Bradford, Oxbow High School

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a break in at Elizabeth's Park recreation building located in Bradford. Vermont State Police also found a storage building belonging to Oxbow High School had been broken into. Video surveillance observed a small truck enter Elizabeth's Park just after midnight that drove across the back of the park onto Oxbow property. Where the storage building was broken into, and a fire extinguisher was set off.

The vehicle then returned to Elizabeth's Park, where an unidentified male is seen carrying a large hammer approach the building. The male is seen at the rear door using the hammer to smash a small window on the door to gain entry. Upon entry the male is seen wearing an orange Carhartt hooded sweatshirt and shoes with purple shoelaces. The unidentified smashed the security cameras and left with a pair of black shoes that had been left in lost and found.

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).