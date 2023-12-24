Berlin Barracks/ Possession of Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3006384
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2023 at 0931 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Amphetamines
ACCUSED: Michael Bernier
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Bernier. Troopers subsequently seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, since Troopers suspected there were drugs in the vehicle. The warrant was executed on 12/09/2023. While searching the vehicle, Troopers found a substance which tested positive for Amphetamines. Bernier was issued a citation for the offense on 12/23/2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/01/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191