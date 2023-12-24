Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Possession of Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3006384

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2023 at 0931 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Amphetamines

 

ACCUSED: Michael Bernier                       

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT

                                          

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Bernier. Troopers subsequently seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, since Troopers suspected there were drugs in the vehicle. The warrant was executed on 12/09/2023. While searching the vehicle, Troopers found a substance which tested positive for Amphetamines. Bernier was issued a citation for the offense on 12/23/2023.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/01/2024 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

